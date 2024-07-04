The Leica D-Lux 8 is now on sale… here's what it offers and where you can buy it

Previously Leica announced the D-Lux 8 as its newest compact camera, saying it would go on sale from July 2. Well now it's available to buy worldwide and this little camera has a bit of mystery surrounding its specification which has caused a little bit of hype across social media - especially on Threads.

As Ecommerce Editor of Digital Camera World it's my job to highlight deals or "in stock" announcements - and while I'm sure you prefer me highlighting deals saving you $$$ off your dream camera setup - I think you would really take note of this new little marvel from Germany and I'll explain why below:

The Leica D-Lux 8 is equipped with essential features for both photography and video. It offers manual and fully automatic modes that allow for quick shooting from the hip or carefully composed shots.

It apparently performs well even in difficult lighting, thanks to its powerful 4/3” CMOS sensor with 21MP (17MP effective) resolution, and its fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH zoom lens (35mm equivalent of 24-75mm). However, we will hopefully be able to give you a fuller idea of how well it performs when we get our hands on one to review very soon.

(Image credit: Leica)

The high-resolution 1,843k-dot touchscreen and the new 2.4-megapixel OLED viewfinder with Live View functionality make this camera a breeze to frame the perfect shot, with images saved in both DNG and JPEG formats to help you get the best out of your images when it comes to editing them too.

The Leica D-Lux 8 is a versatile compact with an optical zoom that you can operate quickly on the fly and also has the ability to record 4K video, making this powerful compact an all-purpose camera that is also lightweight – ideal for on-the-go use.

As a true all-rounder, the compact Leica D-Lux 8 seamlessly integrates with the Leica FOTOS app, allowing for images to be downloaded, edited, and shared directly to a smartphone. The app supports DNG files and video downloads, as well as remote camera operation including optical zoom. Firmware updates can also be conveniently managed via the Leica FOTOS app too.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Leica)

The Leica D-Lux 8's sophisticated design (looking similar to the Leica Q3 if you ask me) is complemented by a range of matching accessories. These include leather half cases in black, cognac, and olive, along with coordinating carrying and wrist straps available in combinations of black, cognac/petrol, and olive/burgundy. There is also an equipment bag and a hip bag in black.

Technical accessories such as an auto lens cap and a new handgrip enhance the user experience, while screw-on soft-release buttons are available in black, brass, and silver adding a unique touch to the camera.

The Leica D-Lux 8 is now available worldwide now with a retail price of $1,595.00 / £1,450.00 / AUS $2,790

Check our guide to the best compact cameras you can buy right now