The "Green Oscars" among the highlights of England's Wildscreen Festival, open now

By
published

Now in its 42nd year, Wildscreen brings together storytellers, conservationists and the public to celebrate the natural world

WildPhotos 2024
WildPhotos 2024 (Image credit: WildPhotos 2024)

The biggest global gathering of natural world storytellers is now underway at Wildscreen Festival 2024 in Bristol, England, open now until October 18. 

Digital Camera World will be on the ground, bringing you all the news from the talks, panel sessions and kit demonstrations. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles