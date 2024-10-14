The "Green Oscars" among the highlights of England's Wildscreen Festival, open now

The biggest global gathering of natural world storytellers is now underway at Wildscreen Festival 2024 in Bristol, England, open now until October 18.

Digital Camera World will be on the ground, bringing you all the news from the talks, panel sessions and kit demonstrations.

Now in its 42nd year, Wildscreen brings together storytellers, conservationists, and the public to celebrate the natural world, and convey essential messages.

The Festival was established in 1982 in Bristol, the global hub of the natural history film and TV industry, by Sir Peter Scott, founder of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and Christopher Parsons OBE, former head of the BBC Natural History Unit.

Highlights of the Festival include the 36 spectacular films that have made it into the Official Selection, showcasing bold storytelling "that sparks positive and restorative action for our natural world, acting as a global launchpad for new and diverse voices."

Wildscreen Festival 2024 | Official Selection Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Wildscreen Festival is also the home of the Wildscreen Panda Awards, affectionately known as the "Green Oscars" of the wildlife film and TV industry, which have sat at the heart of Wildscreen since 1982.

They celebrate the very best of natural world storytelling craft, and remain the highest honor in the industry. There are 14 categories and three special awards including the Golden Panda for best overall production.

The 2024 competition also welcomes the return of the Children's Award, recognizing the connection of younger generations with nature, and a new Special Recognition Award for Field Craft to recognize the skill, craft and importance of local, in-country field crew within the natural history genre.

Stay tuned as we bring you more information as the exciting week goes on!

