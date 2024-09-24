"The fall of Kodak wasn't because of digital cameras" says History in the Dark

The once-mighty camera giant was actually an early pioneer of digital tech, and if it wasn't for the iPhone things could have been so different…

It was Kodak's failure to adopt to the onset of digital camera technology that was largely responsible for killing the company, so the common misconception goes. But as this fascinating video from Youtube channel History in the Dark explains, in reality the Kodak Eastman Company, to give it its full title, was something of a pioneer of digital tech, and by 2005 the company had become the number one seller of digital cameras in the USA. 

However, by concentrating on the consumer end of the market with point-and-shoot models like the Kodak Easy Share range, it was the arrival of smartphones, in particular the Apple iPhone, that had such a dramatic and detrimental effect on the company's fortunes. 

