The cleverest computational camera on the market? Meet the OM System OM-5

You can take the cameras out of Olympus, but you can't take Olympus out of the cameras. That's the message with the latest release from OM Digital Solutions, the OM System OM-5 (opens in new tab).

While it's true that the OM System OM-5 (read our review here (opens in new tab)) is the first release from the erstwhile Olympus that lacks the iconic brand name, the creative spirit and innovation of that company is practically dripping off this camera – particularly when it comes to computational cleverness.

Technically it's a successor to the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (opens in new tab), but truthfully it has more in common with the new flagship OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab). Except where the OM-1 was built for advanced photographers, the OM-5 is built for the adventurers.

It squeezes some of the OM-1's signature tricks into the ultra-compact 5-series chassis, using the clever pro tools to liberate ramblers, explorers and sightseers from having to worry about things like tripods and filters.

Designed as a camera that is ready to handle anything, the OM-5 packs the familiar 20.4MP sensor of the E-M5 III but offers 50MP handheld shooting (or 80MP on a tripod) for when that everyday resolution needs a boost.

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

The in-body image stabilization is now a base 6.5 stops, hitting 7.5 stops when used with the company's Sync-IS lenses, meaning you don't need to worry about the tripod. You don't need to worry about filters, either, as an upgraded processor brings the brilliant Live ND Filters to the OM-5, giving you up to 4-stops of ND simulation to capture those silky water shots.

Autofocus systems are improved, too. Want to shoot spontaneous astrophotography shots? The Starry Sky AF mode makes it a doddle to focus on pixel-tiny stars without messing around in manual focus. And the face and eye tracking have been made more robust, even for tricky situations like side-on faces.

The camera is now weatherproof to the IP53 standard, like the flagship OM-1, making it the official leader in its class when it comes to withstanding water, dirt and dust in the field. Shy of a professional camera (opens in new tab) or waterproof camera (opens in new tab), this is the one to take with you in challenging shooting conditions.

The OM System OM-5 is available in silver or black, body only for $1,199.99 / £1,199.99 / AU$1,899, or with the Olympus M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4.0 Pro (opens in new tab) lens for $1,599.99 / £1,499.99 / AU$2,499. In Australia, you'll also be able to purchase the OM-5 with the 14-150mm f/4.0-5.6 II lens as well for AU$2,399.

Shipping begins in late November.

