The Canon R100 is now down to an astonishing $379

If you're looking for one of the best beginner cameras on the market today then you might just want to take a look at the Canon EOS R100.

This incredible 24-megapixel camera that's also capable of producing 4K video

Achieving an equilibrium among resolution, file size, speed, and low-light proficiency, the Canon R100, with its APS-C-sized 24.2MP CMOS sensor, is impeccably tailored for various photographic endeavors, including cropped UHD 4K and uncropped Full HD video recording—perfect for any photography or filmmaking beginner.

The R100 delivers imagery characterized by great clarity and dynamic range, complemented by a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-12800 to facilitate shooting in many challenging lighting conditions. Moreover, the sensor and image processor ensure swift performance across the camera system, enabling continuous shooting at speeds of up to 6.5 frames per second.

All this, combined with Canon's fantastic Dual Pixel AF, which features 3,975 autofocus points across the whole image plane, making this the perfect camera for beginners and enthusiasts alike