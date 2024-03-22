The Canon R100 is now down to an astonishing $379

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab the Canon EOS R100 for just $379 - that's a bargain for a 24MP/4K mirrorless camera!

Canon R100 Deal US
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for one of the best beginner cameras on the market today then you might just want to take a look at this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R100.

This incredible 24-megapixel camera that's also capable of producing 4K video is now priced at just $379 at Amazon across the Amazon Spring Sale - saving you $100.99 off RRP - and $50 less than it was on offer for over Black Friday!

Canon EOS R100|was $479.99|now $379 SAVE $100.99 at Amazon.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCanon-Mirrorless-Processor-Continuous-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0C5PM5YH6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon EOS R100|was $479.99|now $379
SAVE $100.99 at Amazon. Grab this amazing entry-level mirrorless for a steal, at this price with 4K video and 24MP stills you can't go wrong!

Price Check:
<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1769089-REG/canon_eos_r100_mirrorless_camera.html/overview?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">B&H: $379 | <a href="https://adorama.evyy.net/c/221109/51926/1036?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adorama.com%2Fcar100.html" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Adorama: $379 | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100134069-13505864?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/p/eos-r100?color=Black&type=New" data-link-merchant="usa.canon.com"" data-link-merchant="adorama.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Canon $379.99

View Deal

Achieving an equilibrium among resolution, file size, speed, and low-light proficiency, the Canon R100, with its APS-C-sized 24.2MP CMOS sensor, is impeccably tailored for various photographic endeavors, including cropped UHD 4K and uncropped Full HD video recording—perfect for any photography or filmmaking beginner.

 The R100 delivers imagery characterized by great clarity and dynamic range, complemented by a native sensitivity range of ISO 100-12800 to facilitate shooting in many challenging lighting conditions. Moreover, the sensor and image processor ensure swift performance across the camera system, enabling continuous shooting at speeds of up to 6.5 frames per second.

All this, combined with Canon's fantastic Dual Pixel AF, which features 3,975 autofocus points across the whole image plane, you'll be sure to hit focus every time you press the shutter, making this the perfect camera for beginners and enthusiasts alike - now with a $100.99 off to sweeten the deal!

