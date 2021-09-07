Popular

The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are now available refurbished!

By

Want a Canon EOS R5 or Canon EOS R6 but can't quite stomach the price? You can now buy them refurbished

(Image credit: Canon)

There's no denying that the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both powerhouse cameras with plenty to shout about. Boasting the RF lens mount, impressive subject tracking and up to eight stops of image stabilization, both the R5 and the R6 are guaranteed to be right at the top of many photographers' wishlists. However, all of those features come at a price – and quite a hefty one at that! Luckily, both the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6 are now available at the Canon US store refurbished for the first time. Check out the deals below…

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6

What is a refurbished camera?

A Canon Certified Refurbished camera is essentially a camera that has been sent back to Canon. According to the Canon US website, "Shipped back items are unboxed or like new. Technicians perform quality assurance inspections. Broken parts are replaced with genuine equipment." 

Canon also goes on to explain, "Canon products returned to Canon USA, and judged by Canon USA to be eligible for refurbishing, undergo a rigorous refurbishment process. Before being offered for sale by Canon USA, the refurbished product is subjected to a comprehensive technical evaluation, which includes functional testing and assessments against quality control standards by Canon USA’s trained technical staff. Refurbished products are then packaged with the appropriate manuals, cables, and accessories."

On top of that, all refurbished Canon cameras come complete with a one year limited warranty. This means that you can feel reassured that the product you're buying will stand the test of time. 

Louise Carey
Louise Carey

With over a decade of photographic experience, Louise arms Digital Camera World with a wealth of knowledge on photographic technique and know-how – something at which she is so adept that she's delivered workshops for the likes of ITV and Sue Ryder. Louise also brings years of experience as both a web and print journalist, having served as features editor for Practical Photography magazine and contributing photography tutorials and camera analysis to titles including Digital Camera Magazine and  Digital Photographer. Louise currently shoots with the Fujifilm X-T200 and the Nikon D800, capturing self-portraits and still life images, and is DCW's ecommerce editor, meaning that she knows good camera, lens and laptop deals when she sees them.

