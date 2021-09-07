The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are now available refurbished!

There's no denying that the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both powerhouse cameras with plenty to shout about. Boasting the RF lens mount, impressive subject tracking and up to eight stops of image stabilization, both the R5 and the R6 are guaranteed to be right at the top of many photographers' wishlists. However, all of those features come at a price – and quite a hefty one at that! Luckily, both the Canon EOS R5 and the Canon EOS R6 are now available at the Canon US store refurbished for the first time. Check out the deals below…

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6

Canon EOS R5 | Refurbished | $3,509 Canon EOS R5 | Refurbished | $3,509

The Canon EOS R5 boasts a 45MP CMOS sensor, the Digic X Image Processor, high-speed continuous shooting of up to 20fps and excellent Face and Eye tracking for both people and animals. View Deal

Canon EOS R6 | Refurbished | $2,249 Canon EOS R6 | Refurbished | $2,249

This camera might only have a 20MP sensor compared to its big brother, but it still has an incredible laundry list of features. With up to 8 stops of image stabilization, dual UHS-II SD memory card slots, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and more, this is a fantastic buy. View Deal

What is a refurbished camera?

A Canon Certified Refurbished camera is essentially a camera that has been sent back to Canon. According to the Canon US website, "Shipped back items are unboxed or like new. Technicians perform quality assurance inspections. Broken parts are replaced with genuine equipment."

Canon also goes on to explain, "Canon products returned to Canon USA, and judged by Canon USA to be eligible for refurbishing, undergo a rigorous refurbishment process. Before being offered for sale by Canon USA, the refurbished product is subjected to a comprehensive technical evaluation, which includes functional testing and assessments against quality control standards by Canon USA’s trained technical staff. Refurbished products are then packaged with the appropriate manuals, cables, and accessories."

On top of that, all refurbished Canon cameras come complete with a one year limited warranty. This means that you can feel reassured that the product you're buying will stand the test of time.

Read more

Best Canon camera

Best Canon lenses

Best Canon RF lenses

Best cheap camera deals