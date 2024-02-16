The Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z 9 do battle! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 276 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!
Improve your image quality
In our first techniques feature this issue, we explore how to shoot and edit your best-ever digital files by understanding how to make your gear perform at its very best! From p24, we discuss how to improve the quality of your shots by learning how to identify when your gear is performing at its peak and the secret steps you can take to squeeze every ounce of detail from any camera and lens.
Snap the streets
Get into position, observe and press the shutter - street photography sounds simple, but there’s an art to capturing images with a lasting impression. Starting on p36 of the magazine, we explore this exciting genre with pro photographer Jamie Canning, covering everything from using your lenses to approaching subjects, arranging compositions on the fly and focusing to perfection.
Capture incredible urban panoramas
Real-estate photography often requires working in busy streets, providing challenges for wide-angle imaging and pano blending. In our creative project this issue, we show you how to capture panoramic images in confined locations and how to overcome the problems of repeating patterns and optical distortions.
TPS special: Scott Kelby on his favourite things to see at The Photography and Video Show
TPS special: Bella Kotak on her fairytale images
Bella's images are instantly recognisable for their beauty and delicate colours. Starting on p76, Bella gives us a fascinating glimpse into her creative process and her upcoming talk at The Photography and Video Show on 16th March in Birmingham.
Pro advice: buying second hand gear
Clash of the mirrorless titans!
Finally, it’s the clash of the pro camera titans as the mighty Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z 9 do battle in our exclusive Head-to-Head test. If you’re into sports or wildlife photography, make sure you turn to page 96 to find out which one takes the crown!
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.
