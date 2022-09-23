The Australian Photographic Prize 2022 announces its inaugural winners

The Australian Photographic Prize (APP) has announced the winners of its inaugural competition, that in addition comprises the Epson Print Awards, Nikon Digital Awards, Eizo Photographic Artist, School Student Prize, Village Cinema Support, Village Cinematic Award, APP Expo Playground, and APP Conference.

The competition also has an extensive list of supporting sponsors, with over AU$30,000 (US$20,000 / £17,500 approximately) worth of prizes up for grabs across the different categories and elements of the photo competitions.

A new photography conference, competition, and awards event has brought a fresh perspective to the Australian Photographic community. This takes the form of The Australian Photographic Prize 2022 (opens in new tab). The APP provides opportunities for entrants to not only win amazing prizes but also gain recognition and receive valuable feedback.

Photographer David Bignell was awarded as the Australian Photographic Prize winner for the Nikon Digital Awards, with his entry of a reflective self-portrait.

This prize in particular was designed to celebrate Australia’s Top Amateur Photographers with opportunities to be exhibited. David won the Creative Category, Sponsored by Epson, as well as being the overall Nikon Digital Award winner.

Nikon Digital Award winning entry (Image credit: David Bignell / Australian Photographic Prize)

"I’m elated to have won the 2022 Australian Photographic Prize. My photo is one of a series I made during lockdown. It employs a visual metaphor to convey the message of someone who is literally washed out." Shares David Bignell.

"The fragility of tissue felt apt to describe the fragility of the mind under different pressures. Ironically, being locked down opened a door to a new creative space to explore, and a Zeitgeist to capture.”

(Image credit: Charmaine Heyer / Australian Photographic Prize)

As for the Epson Print awards, the winning title was awarded to North Queensland-based Professional Photographer, Charmaine Heyer, with her entry of a fine art style lady-insect hybrid. In addition to the overall win, Heyer won the Epson Creative Category, which was Sponsored by Godox.

She has stated, "‘This image from the Creative category started from a fashion shoot. My intention was to morph an insect and a human to highlight our interdependence."

(Image credit: Damien Bowerman / Australian Photographic Prize)

Photographer Damien Bowerman is the winner of the EIZO Photographic Artist Prize, Sponsored by EIZO Australia. Bowerman's entry combines elements of mixed media in a very creative blend, showing a man looking through a magnifying glass, and wearing a cap.

The International Eizo Photographic Artist 2022, Sponsored by Story Art, was awarded to photographer Rob Macinnis with his incredible entry of a herd of animals composed together perfectly in a family-portrait style shot, with beautiful mountain scenery in the background.

Nature and Wildlife winner of Epson Print awards. (Image credit: Andrew Campbell / Australian Photographic Prize)

Pet and Animal winner of Epson Print awards. (Image credit: Belinda Richards / Australian Photographic Prize)

Lastly, the Village Cinematic Award, Sponsored by Village, Epik Films and Filming Life Academy, was awarded to Jubilee Chan with their chilling video entry that took first prize. The entry from Chan can be watched below, via YouTube

The competition and event were very rewarding particularly for high school students, with a student category created just for them. Over the course of four days, the APP saw those at the top of their fields in the areas of Professional Landscape, Portrait, Commercial, and Wedding, as well as student and amateur photography, come together to celebrate their creative endeavors.

As an inaugural event, Australian Photographic Prize Directors Karen Alsop and Robyn Campbell achieved higher than expected award entry numbers, and physical attendance numbers were promising for future growth of the awards. Livestream attendance was also in the thousands across all events, with students especially taking an interest.

The Student Photographic Prize (opens in new tab) is proudly sponsored by Hillcrest Christian College and Rivercrest Christian College, though the results from this award are seemingly yet to be announced, with no winning and runner up images selected as of yet. We will update this article when the organisers release more information to us on the outcome of this category.

International winner of the Epson Print awards. (Image credit: Amber Griffin / Australian Photographic Prize)

The first-ever Australian Photographic Prize was seemingly a large success, to see the full gallery (opens in new tab) including images from the competition runners up be sure to visit the APP website.

Details on how to apply for the next 2023 edition of the Australian Photographic Prize have not yet been revealed.

