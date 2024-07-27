The arrival of the Pentax 17 camera is the start of something big

By
published

Ricoh's decision to start making film cameras again is a major step in analog's revival

Pentax 17
(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The arrival of the Pentax 17 – the first new film camera to bear the brand in over 20 years – is a significant happening for quite a number – mostly in 35mm – has been on the rise with all sorts of wild and wacky emulsion recipes to appeal to the smartphone-and-Instagram generation. 

As I’ve written about on a number of occasions in Australian Camera magazine, the key to the film revival stepping up quite a few gears was the availability of a brand new camera backed by a warranty and service support… and at an affordable price. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Burrows
Paul Burrows
Editor

Paul has been writing about cameras, photography and photographers for 40 years. He joined Australian Camera as an editorial assistant in 1982, subsequently becoming the magazine’s technical editor, and has been editor since 1998. He is also the editor of sister publication ProPhoto, a position he has held since 1989. In 2011, Paul was made an Honorary Fellow of the Institute Of Australian Photography (AIPP) in recognition of his long-term contribution to the Australian photo industry. Outside of his magazine work, he is the editor of the Contemporary Photographers: Australia series of monographs which document the lives of Australia’s most important photographers.

Related articles