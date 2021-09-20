Take photos AND vlog with Vanguard's adaptable new travel tripod

Travel photography is an increasingly broad term, now often used to mean any stills or video that is shot on the move. Photographers who are working on the go need all of their gear to be worth its weight, and likewise, content creators don't want to buy a different set of kit for their smartphone and professional camera.

Fortunately, Vanguard has just launched its latest VEO 3T travel tripod range at The Photography Show 2021, which it says "includes everything you’d expect in a high quality travel tripod, with additional features that help anyone get the best result for their video with a camera or smartphone."

There are four new products in the range – two carbon fibre and two aluminum tripods – available with a maximum extension height of 155cm or 166cm.

We got hands-on with the new tripods to see how they work and feel, as nothing beats checking out a new product firsthand.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

To suit advanced photographers, the travel tripods can support a load up to 12kg, yet fold down to as little as 41cm. They also feature Arca compatible heads, plus a hook at the base of the central column for attaching additional weight, spiked feet and a tripod bag.

The new Vanguard 3T range is also aimed at vloggers. The head has a removable pan-handle to allow greater control while filming, and a new Arca compatible quick-release plate can hold a camera or smartphone up to 85mm wide, plus a Bluetooth remote control for IOS or Android.

(Image credit: Future)

Checking out these tripods on the Vanguard stand at The Photography Show, we discover that one of the legs converts to a monopod in seconds. All models also include fast set twist locks with the added advantage that they are easy to clean.

The recommended prices in UK are:

• VEO 3T 235AB £179.99

• VEO 3T 235CB £219.99

• VEO 3T 265HAB £229.99

• VEO 3T 265HCB £269.99

US pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

The VEO 3T series has been launched exclusively at the Photography Show, which runs until 21 September, and will available on the Vanguard website shortly after.

For a limited time only, Vanguard is offering a free gift when you buy a VEO 3+ or VEO 3T+ tripod.

