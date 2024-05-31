Stunning winners of 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year are out of this world!

The competition received over 5,000 entries, and has recognized 25 winners from 15 countries around the globe

“The Lions Den” – Lorenzo Ranieri a winner in the Milky Way Photographer of the Year
“The Lions Den” – Lorenzo Ranieri a winner in the Milky Way Photographer of the Year (Image credit: “The Lions Den” – Lorenzo Ranieri)

Travel photography website Capture the Atlas has revealed the winners of its seventh annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection. 

Editor-in-chief at Capture the Atlas, Dan Zafra, chose 25 winning photographs out of 5,000 entries. The winners range from 15 countries across the world including the US, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Oman and Jordan. 

