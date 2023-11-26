Stunning photography from around the globe to be exhibited during COP28

Emergence Magazine has announced Shifting Landscapes – an immersive art exhibition documenting aspects of the climate crisis from around the world, taking place during COP28.

Shifting Landscapes will feature a selection of stunning photographic works by artists and photographers, each sharing their unique experiences documenting the effects of the climate crisis.

The exhibition will open during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, running from December 01-10. Curated by Emmy and Peabody Award-nominated filmmaker and composer, and Emergence Magazine founder, Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee, Shifting Landscapes will be held at Oxo Tower Wharf, London.

Desert, Fire, Flood (Image credit: Zied Ben Romdhane)

The exhibition will bring to life Emergence Magazine's editorial exploration of the theme of Shifting Landscapes, stating, "The exhibition contemplates our changing Earth during the current moment of loss, possibility, and transformation".

The exhibition features work from several professional artists and photographers, including Kiliii Yüyan and their work Beyond the Horizon, which documents the rapidly changing landscape of the Arctic. A selection of stunning wildlife and landscapes combine to tell a strong narrative while providing beautiful visuals.

Beyond the Horizon (Image credit: Kiliii Yüyan)

Other photographers include Gheorghe Popa and his work Poisoned Beauty, a devastating insight into the impact of a Romanian Copper mine on the surrounding ecosystem.

Magnum Photographer Zied Ben Romdhane’s Desert, Fire, Flood, documents the impact of rising temperatures in Tunisia, and Mona Simon's photography accompanies The Lost World – a film by Sundance award-winning director Kalyanee Mam – focusing on mango tree deforestation in Cambodia.

Lost World (Image credit: Kaylanee Mam)

Shifting Landscapes is jam-packed with beautiful yet haunting imagery that raises awareness of the crisis that is affecting communities all over the world. As well as being an exhibition of great photography, it includes several other mediums, making it a 'multi-sensory' experience.

VR experiences, immersive installations, artist films, and ambisonic sound installations all contribute to sharing the message. Emergence Magazine invites viewers "to see, touch, hear, and breathe – to feel into and participate in – the spaces of connection and kinship that are held here."

Poisoned Beauty (Image credit: Gheorghe Popa)

A programme of free weekend talks and events will accompany the exhibition, including conversations with the artists and Emergence Magazine contributors, and special film screenings. A standout guest speaker for me is Booker Prize-winning novelist Ben Okri, who will give readings from his new book.

The other great news is that you can view all this amazing art for free! There is no charge for admission to the exhibition, so if you can make it to London's South Bank during the exhibition window there is no excuse to miss it – I certainly won't! More information on the exhibiting photographers can be found on the official website.

