Street Photography Now is still a MUST-READ book, even 13 years later!

If you're serious about shooting street photography or are thinking of purchasing one of the best cameras for street photography so you can take images like Alan Schaller or Henry Cartier-Bresson, then Street Photography Now is a must-read. Edited by Sophie Howarth and Stephen McLaren, published by Thames & Hudson, it was first published in 2010 - but is still the best book on the genre 13 years later.

This remarkable book features tons of contemporary street photography by some of the biggest names in the genre including, Joel Meyerowitz, Carolyn Drake, Alex Webb, Martin Parr, and Matt Stuart (whose images flaunt the front and back cover) to name but a few, the whole book actually features the work of 46 photographers around the world, each with their own unique style and way of capturing street photography around the world.

As someone who has transitioned to street photography, I can't count how many times I have opened up this book over the years to gain inspiration and insight into how to make my street photography better.

This book demonstrates that this vast genre of photography is forever changing and evolving as time goes on and showcases some fabulous work that really needs to be seen to be believed.

Spanning 301 photographs in black and white and color totaling 240 pages this book is an amazing read and visual representation of the genre around the world.

I personally have the paperback version which is still a hefty book for the coffee table, but for those that want this book to be a pride and joy, they did, and still do, offer it in hardback cover - which I can only imagine weighs a ton!

This book I think is simply a must-read for any street photographer to tuned-up on their skills for what to look out for, how to compose images, and really just look for any inspiration you can find, I said earlier I get this out often, and can honestly say even today, after owning it for a number of years I never get bored of looking through this remarkable book, and I really think if you haven't already done say to pick it up and enjoy it, because I think it is one of the best street photography books on the market, regardless of its age, it might be old, but it's gold!