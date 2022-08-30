Steamy and stormy: Weather Photographer of the Year opens for public vote

The shortlist for Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 has just been announced and it's time for the public to cast their vote. The annual Royal Meteorological Society’s photography competition is an opportunity for photographers all over the world to submit their best weather images showing raging storms, terrifying tornados, and magical winter wonderlands.

Since its inception seven years ago the award has continued to grow in popularity and this year photographers from 119 countries entered. Up for grabs is a cash prize of £500, £250 and £100 for first, second and third place in the main category as well as a Canon Selphy C1300 printer and media pack for the winner, a copy of the book Weather: A Force of Nature and a copy of Jo Bradford’s Smart Photos for the public winner.

• Read more: Best cameras for landscape photography

(Image credit: Vince Campbell - Weather Photographer of the Year 2022)

There are three categories of photographers altogether: Weather Photographer of the Year, Mobile Weather Photographer of the Year, and Youth Weather Photographer of the year which is open to anyone under 18. The Young Weather Photographer of the Year 2022 will also have their work published in a double page spread in the October issue of The Week Junior Science and Nature magazine as well as a year's subscription to it.

(Image credit: Zhenhuan Zhou - Weather Photographer of the Year 2022)

This year's shortlisted images includes enchanting double rainbows, brightly colored lightning storms, glowing sunsets and stormy seas. Retired chief meteorologist Elliot Abrams said, “The Royal Meteorological Society’s annual Weather Photographer of the Year contest always attracts the very best and most creative amateur weather photographers, and this year was no exception. Together, the entrants illustrated their keen eye and passion for weather and provided us with a greater window into this most fascinating, stirring and ever-changing phenomenon. Congratulations to the shortlisted winners and everyone who celebrated the awe of weather simply by participating.”

Public voting is open from August 25 – September 21 and votes can be cast via the Royal Meteorological Society’s website. All winners will be announced on October 6 via the RMS Instagram before being shared on the RMS website (opens in new tab).

Scroll down to see a selection of our favorite shortlist images.

Storm Eunice (Image credit: Christopher Ison - Weather Photographer of the Year 2022)

Ghost-Under-the-Cliff (Image credit: Emili Vilamala Benito - Weather Photographer of the Year 2022)

If you're interested in photographing the weather, you'll need the best lenses for landscapes (opens in new tab) and the best camera backpacks (opens in new tab).