Soon you'll be able to send WhatsApp video notes straight from the camera

Meta-owned WhatsApp is continuing to evolve its messaging service, with an exciting update to its new potential video feature.

WhatsApp has been working on a feature that enables users to share videos across conversations. The function is currently available for selected beta users on Android, who have installed the Android 2.24.14.14 beta update, and is rolling out gradually to iOS beta users as well.

Introduced just over a year ago, video notes are fairly self-explanatory: like voice messages, but with the added power of video, they enable you to instantly record and share up to 60-second video notes directly into the chat.

The new video note mode update has been designed to further simplify the workflow process by enabling videos to be recorded straight from the camera. As WABetaInfo explains:

"This feature was designed to enhance the process of recording and sharing video notes by allowing users to capture video messages directly within the camera interface."

While WABetaInfo notes that the feature will eliminate the need to record the same video note again and again across conversations, WhatsApp has addressed privacy concerns:

"Your video notes are private. Only you can forward your own video notes. No one else can forward your video note to another WhatsApp chat. It's not possible to save your video notes."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp is also exploring new ways to integrate with Meta AI, with an aim to make the service more personal.

The AI feature will enable users to generate AI-powered images of themselves. After providing a set of initial images, users can create personalized images that "accurately" represent their appearance.

Importantly, especially after the recent Adobe scandal, users will maintain full control over their setup photos, with an option to delete them at any time available.

(Image credit: Future)

Take a look at our guide to the best AI image generators. We've also got guides to the best camera phone for photography, and the best iPhone for photography.