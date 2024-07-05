Soon you'll be able to send WhatsApp video notes straight from the camera

By
published

Is texting truly dead? WhatsApp video notes are just around the corner – with streamlined access within the camera UI

An iPhone with the WhatsApp logo on the screen, sitting on top of a laptop keyboard with a pair of headphones in the corner of the frame, on a wooden surface
(Image credit: Future)

Meta-owned WhatsApp is continuing to evolve its messaging service, with an exciting update to its new potential video feature. 

WhatsApp has been working on a feature that enables users to share videos across conversations. The function is currently available for selected beta users on Android, who have installed the Android 2.24.14.14 beta update, and is rolling out gradually to iOS beta users as well.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles