Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V phones will have larger 1-inch sensors, leak suggests

The latest rumor about the next-generation Sony Xperia smartphones is very promising indeed – courtesy of NotebookCheck (opens in new tab) we know that the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V, which will be successors to the Sony Xperia 1 IV (opens in new tab) and Sony Xperia 5 IV (opens in new tab) respectively, are allegedly being redesigned to fit their large cameras, which could potentially include a 1-inch sensor.

The leaked information comes via a mysterious source on Chinese social media site, Weibo (via SumahoDigest (opens in new tab)) says the Xperia 1 V and the Xperia 5 V, when released in 2023, will sport “approximately” a 1-inch sensor, which could potentially be the same one we have seen in the excellent Sony Xperia Pro-I (opens in new tab), which was awarded 4.5 stars in our review.

Sony Xperia Pro-I (Image credit: Sony)

Assuming the leak proves to be reliable, it will be a major step-up for both new smartphones. The fact that the leak says the Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V camera phones will be redesigned to house the new camera system does make sense as this would mark quite a departure from the current Xperia phones.

Loud leak

It's also claimed that the expected Sony Xperia 1 V will feature the world’s loudest speaker (which has been machine translated as "world's largest alarm"). This leak again originates from Chinese social media site, Weibo (via Reddit (opens in new tab)) courtesy of NotebookCheck (opens in new tab) , if correct would mean that Sony has created speakers for the upcoming phone that outdo loud gaming devices such as the Asus ROG Phone 5 (opens in new tab) and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6 (opens in new tab). In all honestly, we don’t know how realistic this is and indeed why Sony would suddenly shift their Xperia attention to sound over camera-setup and design.

