Sony set to increase prices in Japan but for now the rest of the world seems safe

By Hannah Rooke
published

Sony Japan posted a statement warning of a price increase from February 1 due to rising costs of raw materials

Best lenses for Sony A7iii
(Image credit: Sony)

Thought you’d heard the last of price increases? Think again… Sony has just announced that from February 1, 2023, it will revise the manufacturer's shipping prices for certain products sold in Japan. 

For now, it seems like the rest of the world will avoid another price hike although we could start to see price changes elsewhere in the coming months. Products that the increasing include the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM lens, 16-35mm f/2.8 GM (opens in new tab) lens and the popular Sony FE 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 G OSS. 

Other products that could see an increase are the professional Sony Cine Alta Venice range and several Sony Camcorders, as well as professional Sony Bravia, displays and TVs.

• These are the best Sony cameras - browse a range of high-resolution masters or powerful video-centric bodies

The company posted a statement on its Japanese website stating that the price increase is “due to the recent external environmental, the cost of aw materials, manufacturing and distribution has risen, so we will have to revise the shipping price as follows.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen price increases due to the rising cost of raw products and shipping. In the last two years, all the big players in the camera world such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Olympus have warned of price increases so Sony is by no means alone. 

These are the best Sony lenses - browse a range of lenses from Sony and third party brands such as Sigma and Tamron

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles