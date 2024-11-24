Sony now has the tech to develop 394 fps global shutter sensors

Could even faster global shutter sensors be coming to future Sony cameras?

Sony A9 III
The Sony A9 III has the first full-frame global shutter sensor for consumer cameras, but could a peek at the brand's industrial tech offer insight into future cameras? (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Sony A9 III won over high-speed photographers and flash enthusiasts with its full-frame global shutter sensor capable of shooting at 120 fps. But, new technology shared by the Semiconductor Solutions branch of Sony shows that the brand now has the technology to make global shutter sensors with a readout as fast as 394 fps, technology that could lead to another game-changing professional camera down the road.

Earlier this week, Sony Semiconductor Solutions unveiled an industrial CMOS sensor that uses a global shutter and offers speeds as fast as 394 fps. The sensor uses a back-lit design but uses a new circuit structure that Sony says is four times faster than earlier models.

