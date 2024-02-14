We're getting a new Sigma product next Wednesday, as the Japanese imaging specialist has revealed that it will announce its latest offering ahead of the CP+ trade show in Japan. But will it be a camera, a lens, or something else entirely?

"Thank you for purchasing and using our products," reads the description on the live stream holding page, posted to Sigma's YouTube account. "We are pleased to announce a new product on Wednesday, February 21 2024 at 10 am JST" (which is 20:00 EST / 01:00 BST / 12:00 AEDT).

So, we know that Sigma will announce its new toy in a week's time – but what kind of toy will it be?

Well, there's a lot of wishful thinking about a new camera to expand the existing Sigma fp and Sigma fp L family of modular full frame cameras.

"Still waiting for a new Sigma camera body🥴" says Blender guy in the YouTube comments," followed by another user asking, "any updates on the new Foveon sensor development?"

It's been three years since the launch of the fp L, and five years since the original fp was revealed, so it's not out of the question that a new member of the family could be on the way. Will it contain a Foveon sensor, though?

That one's more of a long shot. You can read a crib notes version of the Foveon saga here, but basically Sigma announced a 61MP Foveon sensor camera at CP+ 2019, rebooted its development in 2020, scrapped everything and fired its sensor partner in 2021, returned to CP+ empty-handed in 2022, and then said in 2023 that the new sensor would arrive "this year".

That was the last we heard about Foveon, so I expect an update at CP+ – but I'd be amazed if next week's product announcement is related to it.

It feels more likely that we're going to get a new lens announcement. "

Waiting RF 35 1.4 Art :)" says YouTube commenter modus2000, just one of many wishlist lenses that Sigma could reveal.

Perhaps it will even confirm the much-anticipated and long-rumored debut of a Canon RF lens…

Sigma makes some of the best L Mount lenses compatible with the best Panasonic cameras and best Leica cameras employing the mount.