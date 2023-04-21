ShiftCam kick starts new mobile lens range with crystal coating

ShiftCam has just launched a Kickstarter campaign for a brand-new range of innovative smartphone lenses. Contributors will be able to access the LensUltra series earlier than everyone else and could save up to 50% on the planned RRP when available on general release.

For the last 18 months, ShiftCam who are known for making some of the best iPhone and Android phones (opens in new tab) have been developing and testing the new LensUltra series. The already impressive line up includes the ShiftCam 10X macro lens and the videography kit which gives content creators the tools to shoot more professional-looking video. Founded in 2017, over the last six years ShiftCam has completely changed the mobile photography game and this latest range continues to demonstartive the companies innovation.

• Check out the best camera phones (opens in new tab) with high-resolution sensors, muliple lenses and advanced night shooting modes

The ShiftCam LensUltra series is the first range of mole phone lenses to use fluorite crystals in their lenses. Many of the best Canon lenses (opens in new tab) use a fluorite crystal coating to reduce chromatic aberration and lens flare but due to the high cost of the raw material, it has never been used on mobile phone lenses.

Made up of seven lenses and two filters, the LensUltra series includes many of the same lenses found in the standard ShiftCam range but offers unparalleled clarity and premium quality which will appeal to professional mobile content creators.

Contributors to the Kickstarter campaign (opens in new tab) can pledge anything from $1 (although you won’t receive anything in return other than the satisfaction of helping out) to $849 but many of the more expensive pledges have already been bought up.

For those still looking to gain early access to the lenses, there are still several kits available including the LensUltra Filmmaker Kit for $299/£241 which includes a 1.33x Anamorphic (21:9 Ratio), a 1.55x Anamorphic (32:9 Super Ultrawide Ratio, a VND Filter (2-5 Stop), a VND Filter (6-9 Stop) and a Lens Mount (Case/Clamp).

Lenses are compatible with most phones using the universal mounting system or those with iPhones can invest in the camera case which fits all phones from the iPhone 11 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro. Most kits will be available from July 2023 and can be shipped worldwide.

The best selfie sticks enable you to take even better group shots and lots offer charging and tripod features