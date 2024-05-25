See Rankin’s most iconic 1990s photos in new London exhibition

By
published

Go ’Back in the Dazed’ to view some of Rankin’s key works from the Cool Britannia and Britpop decade, in this new exhibition

Montage of photos by celebrated British photographer Rankin, showing portraits of Debbie Harry and Kate Moss, for the Rankin 1991-2001 exhibition in London (Image credit: © Rankin)

Relive some of the cultural highlights of the 1990s by viewing some key moments in Rankin’s photographic archive. 

The celebrated photographer co-founded the seminal style magazine Dazed & Confused in 1991, which launched him on the path to global recognition… and work from its first decade appears in a new London exhibition. 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

