Second curtain-twitcher: the Canon Speedlite EL-10 could be its most appealing flashgun

Canon has announced a brand new flashgun, the Canon Speedlite EL-10 – successor to the Canon Speedlite 430EX III RT.

Sitting between the entry-level Speedlite EL-100 and mid-range Speedlite EL-5, the new Speedlite EL-10 boasts Canon’s latest 21-pin Multi-Function foot – which enables direct communication and immediate access to the flash control menu.

The EL-10 can be used on-camera, and with the optional Speedlite Transmitter ST-E10 up to 15 off-camera flash units can be triggered. It also offers second-curtain sync capabilities, for even greater creative possibilities.

Power can be set to full 1/1 and down to 1/1024 and it boasts a Guide Number of 40, which is 50% more powerful than the entry-level EL-100 – though this is no surprise as it’s powered by four AA batteries, where the EL-100 takes just two. It’s also almost four times faster at recharging with a time of just a second and a half at full power.

The EL-10 has dimensions of 70.6 x 116.3 x 98.3mm and weighs just 287g (without batteries), both of which are about the same as the 430EX III RT that it replaces.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon)

The EL-10 shares the same head bounce rotation as the EL-100: 90º up, 150º left and 180º right. It also features a bounce card and 14mm wide-angle diffusion panel.

Flash Exposure (FE) memory is a feature inherited from the flagship Canon Speedlite EL-1, which enables users to combine the convenience of E-TTL Auto with the consistency of manual flash exposures.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Features sadly on the cutting room floor include weather resistance, a modeling light, an infrared AF assist beam and remote optical firing.

The Canon Speedlite EL-10 is expected to go on sale this month, priced $249.99 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Take a look at the best flashguns on the market today, including the best Canon flashguns. If you prefer continuous lights then check out the best LED light panels.