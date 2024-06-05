Second curtain-twitcher: the Canon Speedlite EL-10 could be its most appealing flashgun

Sitting between the entry-level Speedlite EL-100 and mid-range Speedlite EL-5, the new Speedlite EL-10 boasts Canon’s latest 21-pin Multi-Function foot – which enables direct communication and immediate access to the flash control menu.
The EL-10 can be used on-camera, and with the optional Speedlite Transmitter ST-E10 up to 15 off-camera flash units can be triggered. It also offers second-curtain sync capabilities, for even greater creative possibilities.
Power can be set to full 1/1 and down to 1/1024 and it boasts a Guide Number of 40, which is 50% more powerful than the entry-level EL-100 – though this is no surprise as it’s powered by four AA batteries, where the EL-100 takes just two. It’s also almost four times faster at recharging with a time of just a second and a half at full power.
The EL-10 has dimensions of 70.6 x 116.3 x 98.3mm and weighs just 287g (without batteries), both of which are about the same as the 430EX III RT that it replaces.
Image 1 of 3
The EL-10 shares the same head bounce rotation as the EL-100: 90º up, 150º left and 180º right. It also features a bounce card and 14mm wide-angle diffusion panel.
Flash Exposure (FE) memory is a feature inherited from the flagship Canon Speedlite EL-1, which enables users to combine the convenience of E-TTL Auto with the consistency of manual flash exposures.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Features sadly on the cutting room floor include weather resistance, a modeling light, an infrared AF assist beam and remote optical firing.
The Canon Speedlite EL-10 is expected to go on sale this month, priced $249.99 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed).
Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo.
Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.