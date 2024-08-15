SAVE up to a jaw-dropping $1,000 on select cameras in the Canon Secret Sale!

If you've been wanting to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras or DSLRs on the market, and you happen to be looking at Canon as your next choice, well have I got something special for you!

Adorama is currently running a Canon Secret Sale - similar to a deal we have seen at B&H – where you can get some of the latest and greatest cameras from Canon for a record price, and this price is so good that they can't officially advertise it as the price is below the suggested manufacturer's marketed retail price.

So, to be able to get all the great deals below, all you have to do is click ' email me the price', and Adorama will send you a link with the displayed prices below to snag yourself a great bargain, with some offering up to $1,000 off the RRP!

Scroll down below to see the top three on the Canon Secret Sale from Adorama…

Canon R3 body |was $4,999|now $3,499

SAVE $1,000 at Adorama. with 6K video, a 24MP sensor, and eye-control AF this camera is built with speed in mind and it is one of the best sports cameras on the market. You must click 'Email me the price' to apply for a discount.

Canon EOS 90D body|was $1,199 | now $999

SAVE $200 at Adorama. One of the top cameras in our guide to best beginner cameras the Canon 90D offers a lot in a DSLR package. 32MP APS-C sensor, 4K video, and even built-in WiFi for east image transfers to your phone. You must click 'email me the price' to apply for a discount.

Canon RP + RF 24-105mm|was $1,299|now $1,099

SAVE $200 at Adorama. Rated as possibly the best entry-level full-frame camera in Canon's lineup the RP offers a 26MP full frame mirrorless sensor along with 4K video, and good low-light performance. It is a steal at this price

You must click 'email me the price' to apply for a discount.

While all three of these cameras offer something slightly different in terms of specs, performance, and budgets there is no denying that these three Canon Secret Sale deals offer incredible money off, and make it worth the extra click!