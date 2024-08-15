SAVE up to a jaw-dropping $1,000 on select cameras in the Canon Secret Sale!

By
published

Grab the very best prices at Adorama in the Canon Secret Sale and you could save you up to a MASSIVE $1,000!

Canon deals at Adorama
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been wanting to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras or DSLRs on the market, and you happen to be looking at Canon as your next choice, well have I got something special for you!

Adorama is currently running a Canon Secret Sale - similar to a deal we have seen at B&H – where you can get some of the latest and greatest cameras from Canon for a record price, and this price is so good that they can't officially advertise it as the price is below the suggested manufacturer's marketed retail price.

Canon R3 body |was $4,999|now $3,499 SAVE $1,000 at Adorama.

Canon R3 body |was $4,999|now $3,499
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama. with 6K video, a 24MP sensor, and eye-control AF this camera is built with speed in mind and it is one of the best sports cameras on the market.

You must click 'Email me the price' to apply for a discount.

View Deal
Canon EOS 90D body|was $1,199now $999 SAVE $200 at Adorama.

Canon EOS 90D body|was $1,199 | now $999
SAVE $200 at Adorama. One of the top cameras in our guide to best beginner cameras the Canon 90D offers a lot in a DSLR package. 32MP APS-C sensor, 4K video, and even built-in WiFi for east image transfers to your phone.

You must click 'email me the price' to apply for a discount.

View Deal
Canon RP + RF 24-105mm|was $1,29|now $1,099 SAVE $200 at Adorama.You must click 'email me the price' to apply for a discount&nbsp;

Canon RP + RF 24-105mm|was $1,299|now $1,099
SAVE $200 at Adorama. Rated as possibly the best entry-level full-frame camera in Canon's lineup the RP offers a 26MP full frame mirrorless sensor along with 4K video, and good low-light performance. It is a steal at this price
You must click 'email me the price' to apply for a discount. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles