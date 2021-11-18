Save $190 and steal the Sigma 150-600 + free Sigma usb dock worth $59 from Adorama

Black Friday camera deals are already here and you can now save $190 off the versatile Sigma 150-600mm F5-6.3 which is now only $899 from Adorama – and the deal gets even sweeter as you will also receive a free Sigma USB dock worth $59, which allows you to connect your lenses of choice for firmware updates and calibration via Sigma's Optimization Pro software.

Sigma 150-600mm Now $899 + free Sigma usb dock, was $1089 Sigma 150-600mm Now $899 + free Sigma usb dock, was $1089

SAVE $190 With its vast zoom range, compact size and relatively light weight, this lens from Sigma is great for wildlife photography. This deal also includes a free Sigma usb dock worth $59!

US DEAL

If you're a budding wildlife, air show or sports photographer this super-telephoto zoom is the perfect lens to get you close to the action without being too heavy due to its compact design from the Sigma contemporary line-up.

With emphasis on optical performance, this lens features Sigma's F Low Dispersion and Super Low Dispersion, along with other fine glass elements and optimized power distribution to deliver the best optical quality throughout the zoom range.

For just $899 this lens is a steal for anyone looking to get close to the action whilst wanting to saving as much weight as possible, so why not save money too!

Read More:

Best Black Friday Deals

Sigma 150-600mm Review

Best 150-600mm Lenses