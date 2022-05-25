Save $110 on Zhiyun Weebill 2 Pro gimbal and make smooth video all day long

If you are in the market for a gimbal to make your shots shake-free and even more cinematic then the latest deal on the Weebill 2 Pro from Zhiyun, currently on offer at Adorama. At $659, saving you a respectable $110 (opens in new tab) it is just the ticket to take your video to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Zhiyun Weebill 2 Pro| was $769 |now $659 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $110 This gimbal is capable of balancing camera rigs up to 7.3 Ib and taking the shake out of your footage, leaving you with smooth cinematic footage that clients will love.

US DEAL

The Zhiyun Weebill 2 is a handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer, designed slightly larger than its predecessor and supporting rigs up to 7.3lb. It features an Infineon sensor that improves stability, responsiveness, and allows for enhanced smooth operation.

It also has a built-in 2.9" flip-out color touchscreen display that can be rotated to a desired angle and folded in when not needed. This touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, monitor your shot, and select certain functions, such as panorama, time-lapse, motion-lapse, all without having to resort to the companion mobile app. The focus control wheel will operate the included lens motor, as well as electronic focus, aperture, and ISO when used with compatible cameras and lenses. Meaning with the appropriate camera and lens combo this is a 1-man, or lady crew dream tool.

Now with a reduction of $110 from Adorama (opens in new tab), this is a great gimbal to help take your productions to the next level and remove the sake from your video, leaving them beautifully cinematic.

