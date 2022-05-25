Save $110 on Zhiyun Weebill 2 Pro gimbal and make smooth video all day long

By published

Take your cinematic capture to the next level and get smooth, shake-free video with this great gimbal deal from Adorama

Zhiyun Weebill 2 Pro
(Image credit: Zhiyun )

If you are in the market for a gimbal to make your shots shake-free and even more cinematic then the latest deal on the Weebill 2 Pro from Zhiyun, currently on offer at Adorama. At $659, saving you a respectable $110 (opens in new tab) it is just the ticket to take your video to the next level.

(opens in new tab)

Zhiyun Weebill 2 Pro|was $769|now $659 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $110 This gimbal is capable of balancing camera rigs up to 7.3 Ib and taking the shake out of your footage, leaving you with smooth cinematic footage that clients will love.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Zhiyun Weebill 2 is a handheld 3-axis gimbal stabilizer, designed slightly larger than its predecessor and supporting rigs up to 7.3lb. It features an Infineon sensor that improves stability, responsiveness, and allows for enhanced smooth operation. 

It also has a built-in 2.9" flip-out color touchscreen display that can be rotated to a desired angle and folded in when not needed. This touchscreen allows you to adjust settings, monitor your shot, and select certain functions, such as panorama, time-lapse, motion-lapse, all without having to resort to the companion mobile app. The focus control wheel will operate the included lens motor, as well as electronic focus, aperture, and ISO when used with compatible cameras and lenses. Meaning with the appropriate camera and lens combo this is a 1-man, or lady crew dream tool.

Now with a reduction of $110 from Adorama (opens in new tab), this is a great gimbal to help take your productions to the next level and remove the sake from your video, leaving them beautifully cinematic.

Read more:

Best Gimbals (opens in new tab)
Best Cine camera (opens in new tab)
Best 4K cameras (opens in new tab)
Best Netflix approved cameras (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles