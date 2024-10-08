Save a MASSIVE $500 on this bonkers Canon R6 Mark II and lens bundle

If you're after one of the best Canon cameras or one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then you must check out this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II with the RF 24-104mm f/4 lens bundle. This bonkers camera and lens bundle has a MASSIVE $500 off, making it just $2,999 this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale which isn't to be missed!

Featuring a 24.2MP sensor, 40fps burst shooting, new autofocus tracking modes, and the ability to capture oversampled 6K video, this camera was introduced in November 2022 as the successor to the original EOS R6.

It offers Canon enthusiasts a more advanced full-frame mirrorless option with a host of impressive features, making it an excellent choice for those looking to upgrade from the aging EOS RP and EOS R or for anyone seeking one of the top hybrid mirrorless cameras available today.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II shares a similar design with its predecessor, the EOS R6, but introduces several key upgrades. The power switch has been relocated to the right shoulder, just below the rear exposure dial, and a dedicated stills/video switch now replaces the old power switch, simplifying one-handed operation for photographers. The joystick has also been updated, eliminating the four notches found on the R5 and original R6 models.

Internally, the resolution has been bumped up from 20.1MP to 24.2MP, and the electronic shutter now supports 40fps continuous shooting with less rolling shutter distortion. A new RAW Burst Mode captures at 30fps with a 0.5-second pre-shooting buffer, making it ideal for action and sports photography.

Autofocus performance has been enhanced to detect a wider range of subjects, including horses, zebras, cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains. In terms of video capabilities, the R6 Mark II records 4K/60p using the full sensor width and supports 6K ProRes RAW output to compatible external recorders, along with focus breathing compensation for smoother focus transitions.