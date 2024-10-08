Save a MASSIVE $500 on this bonkers Canon R6 Mark II and lens bundle

MASSIVE $500 on this bonkers Canon R6 Mark II and lens bundle this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale

If you're after one of the best Canon cameras or one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then you must check out this amazing deal on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II with the RF 24-104mm f/4 lens bundle. This bonkers camera and lens bundle has a MASSIVE $500 off, making it just $2,999 this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale which isn't to be missed!

Featuring a 24.2MP sensor, 40fps burst shooting, new autofocus tracking modes, and the ability to capture oversampled 6K video, this camera was introduced in November 2022 as the successor to the original EOS R6. 

Canon EOS R6 Mk II + RF 24-105mmwas $3,599now$3,099 Save £500 at Amazon

Save £500 at Amazon In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast, and with the 24-105mm lens it's incredible.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

