Sandisk launches faster & bigger “next-gen” SD and microSD UHS-I memory cards

By Rod Lawton
published

Sandisk boldly claims a higher level of performance for current “and future” applications

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I
Western Digital has announced the "world's first" 2TB UHS-I SDXC memory card and a 4TB version due in 2025. (Image credit: Western Digital)

Western Digital has used the NAB 2024 show in Las Vegas to announce new, faster SandDisk SD and microSD cards with speeds “approaching SSDs”. The new memory cards are aimed at the growing demands of the media and entertainment (M&E) market for higher speeds and less time spent storing and transferring data.

New SanDisk SD Express and microSD Express UHS-1 cards are said to be 4.4x faster. (Image credit: Western Digital)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



Related articles