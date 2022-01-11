Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G now available with 46% saving with eligible trade-in

Samsung announced its Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone at CES 2022, and it is now available to buy with an RRP of $699.95 for 128GB of storage or $769.99 for the 256GB storage variant.

However, the good news keeps going, as if you have an eligible smartphone you can trade-in your old model for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and potentially save yourself up to 46% on RRP – that's an enormous saving of $374!

US DEAL

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the latest model to join the S21 series, which features a Snapdragon 888 chip and shares similar aspects of the popular Samsung Galaxy S21.

Upfront the new flagship has a 6.4-inch 2340x1080 AMOLED screen, running at 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Its processing is done by a Snapdragon 888, which comes with 5G capabilities, and the phone features a 4,500mAh battery that’s reinforced with 25W super-fast charging capabilities and delivers a 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The S21 FE’s camera system features the same excellent setup as the Galaxy S21, but with improvements – like a new Night Mode setting and a better selfie experience – thanks to the FE’s advanced 32MP front camera. There’s also Dual Recording, which enables users to capture views from both lenses at the same time.

As well as the 32MP selfie camera, the smartphone features a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 12MP 1/1.76-inch f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.4 stabilized 3x telephoto. If you are extremely far away from the action, a 30x space zoom can be used that combines the 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and the AI Super Resolution tech.

