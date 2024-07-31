Sales of smartphones pass 14 billion: what does this mean for photographers?

By
published

In a world where everyone has a powerful camera, and AI tech makes up for lack of skill, what happens to pro photography?

A photo of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The population of the world reached 8 billion in 2022. That's a massive number. But want to hear an even bigger one? Global smartphone shipments have exceeded 14 billion over the past decade, according to a report from AltIndex.com based on data from IDC (International Data Corporation). 

If proof was ever needed, this immense figure underscores the ubiquity of smartphone cameras and their impact on the photography landscape. Especially at a time when sales of digital cameras are going into decline. (For more on that, see our article Japan just sounded the death knell for digital camera sales.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

Related articles