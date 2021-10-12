Rotolight announces two new lights on Kickstarter: the NEO 3 and AEOS 2

The Rotolight NEO 3 is a new version of Rotolight’s popular NEO 2 on-camera LED light and the AEOS 2 is a larger, more powerful LED panel for pro filmmakers and photographers. Uniquely, these two lights will not only offer continuous lighting for video, but the world’s first adjustable color High-Speed Sync RGBWW flash mode.

Rotolight’s clever flash mode uses high-intensity, short-duration LED ‘bursts’ to duplicate the effect of regular flash, but with zero recycle time and extended battery life. It’s like having a continuous light and flash in a single unit. Both new lights have an integrated Elinchrom Skyport flash receiver (you will need a transmitter for your camera).

Rotolight has made its name with powerful on-camera and studio LED lighting systems for videographers and photographers, which are amongst the best LED panels and video lights you can get – and the NEO 2 and original AEOS have been two of its most successful models. This time, it’s launching their replacements as a Kickstarter campaign, which starts now and will run through to November 16 2021.

(Image credit: Rotolight)

Rotolight NEO 3 key features

The original Rotolight Neo and its successor the NEO 2 have been amongst Rotolight’s most successful products. The NEO 2 offers high output with continuously variable color temperature and a high-intensity flash mode.

The NEO 3 takes this to a new level, with what Rotolight claims is the “brightest on-camera LED ever produced”. This new version allows flash in any one of 16.7 million colors and with no fewer than 2,500 different filters.

Other big changes include a new USB-chargeable lithium ion battery to replace the 6 AA cells used by the previous version, and a new full-color touchscreen display to control the light settings.

The Rotolight NEO 3 will be available on its own or as part of a three-light kit. Not only that, there will be a new Rotolight iOS and Android app offering remote control of multiple lights, whether they are NEO 3 or AEOS 2 models.

(Image credit: Rotolight)

Rotolight AEOS 2 key features

The AEOS 2 is a larger, more powerful light that would normally be used on a stand but, uniquely, has grips for two-handed use on the move. The AEOS 2 has the same High-Speed Sync RGBWW flash features as the NEO 3 and the same ability to offer 16.7 million colors and 2,500 digital filters.

It’s also very light for a panel of this size and power output; indeed, Rotolight says that at 1.4kg it’s the thinnest and lightest 1x1 type light yet made. Like the NEO 3, the AEOS 2 has a colour touchscreen control panel and can be controlled remotely via the Rotolight app.

A new Rotolight iOS and Android app will allow remote control of both NEO 3 and AEOS 2 panels. (Image credit: Rotolight)

It also offers more than one way to create light modifier effects. The AEOS 2 has a built in SmartSoft Box feature to create an electronic diffusion effect and alter the light’s focus and spread via the touchscreen or app.

The AEOS 2 will also accept a new Rotolight Universal Speedring adaptor to allow the attachment of numerous Bowens-mount lighting modifiers.

• You can find out more about the Rotolight NEO 3 and AEOS 2 on the Rotolight Kickstarter campaign website.