Røde has just launched a single set version of the popular Wireless Go II

Røde has just announced that the industry-leading Wireless Go II microphone system will now be available to buy as a single set. Previously the system was only sold as a two-transmitter set, so this will be welcome news to solo content creators.

The Røde Wireless Go II is an ultra-compact, single-transmitter wireless microphone system aimed at mobile journalists, vloggers and videographers. It offers internal recording for more than 40 hours of audio, and has a built-in li-ion rechargeable battery with up to 7 hours of life. It's compatible with a wide range of devices including cameras, smartphones and computers, and can be connected using a 3.5mm TRS analog output, USB-C or iOS digital output.

• Read more: Best microphone for vlogging

With a range of 200 meters, you can still record crystal clear audio even at a distance and it’s optimized to work well in radio frequency dense environments. Like the original Wireless Go II package, the single set still has a dual-channel receiver – so if another transmitter needs to be added in the future, there is the option to do so.

The solus Wireless Go II set makes this versatile more affordable for those who don’t need a second transmitter. It’s ideal for anyone who creates tutorial videos, needs to record a single person talking or who wants to record better quality audio with their phone.

First introduced in 2021 as an upgrade to the original Røde Wireless Go, the Go II quickly became the go-to wireless microphone system for content creators. It provides users with an easy-to-use and easy-to-setup mic that can record high-quality audio without breaking the bank.

The Røde Wireless Go II is designed and made at the manufacturer's facilities in Sydney, Australia, and the single set is now available to pre-order from most respected camera retailers for $199 / £199 / AU$299.95.

Read more:

Best audio editing software

Best video editing software

Best iPhone microphone