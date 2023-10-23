Ricoh makes official statement on its film camera project. It's not what we expected!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

"We have not yet decided whether or when we will launch such a product" says Ricoh, following reports of new film cameras

Pentax
(Image credit: Pentax)

It turns out that film photography lovers may not be getting quite as spoiled as was previously thought.

It was recently stated by a Ricoh employee that four new Pentax film cameras are coming next year, including two SLRs. However, this timeline might not come to fruition as Ricoh has now made an official statement that will put water on this new film camera fire.

"We found information on several websites regarding our film camera development," reads the statement. "This included two compact film cameras for Spring 2024 as mentioned by a colleague working for Ricoh Imaging Europe. 

"This is not our official remark, nor is it based on any fixed information. We are indeed challenging the development of a compact film camera; however, we have not yet decided whether or when we will launch such a product."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this will certainly put a dampener on the excitement for a lot of people looking forward to the new Pentax film camera, it's clear that the project as of yet does not have an official date for launch. And while this is "old" technology it will take time to re-engineer to get film tech ready for the modern-day use case.

While this news does leave a big question mark for me, and clearly there are some communication issues, and although this could have been a blunder… it does raise suspicion over the whole project. Which we haven't really had a substantial update on since May 2023, which is 5 months as of writing this article.

Who knows what the future will hold for the Pentax and its reveal of film cameras, but if you're in the market for a new-to-you film camera then we highly recommend checking out our best film camera guide and while you're there take a look at our best 35mm film or best 120 film guides to keep your film supply in stock.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

