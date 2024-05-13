Retro Nikon Zf full-frame mirrorless camera falls to lowest price EVER!

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to retire your DSLR and upgrade to one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras, but also want a retro look, then this Nikon Zf deal could be for you!

Currently, the Nikon Zf is such a sought-after camera, and I've heard many good things about it, but this deal is even better news… You can now save a cool £220 on the Nikon Zf paired with the retro-styled special-edition Z 40mm f/2 lens from Park Cameras - or opt to get the body alone for a new low price of £1,899 from Amazon.

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE|was £2,519|now £2,299

SAVE £220 at Park Cameras. This kit version is also at its lowest price ever - and combines the retro Zf body with the special edition 40mm f/2 lens that is designed to match the camera perfectly to creat

Nikon Zf body |was £2,499|now £1,898

SAVE £500 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera, but want the retro look then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out here that blends modern tech with retro style - now even cheaper!

Evoking memories of the iconic Nikon FM2, the Nikon Zf embraces a tactile allure with its meticulously crafted design. Its machined edges, knurled dials, and marbled texture not only serve as aesthetic delights but also immerse the user in a sensorial journey of operating a finely engineered machine.

Crafted from precision-carved aluminium, the dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation boast engraved markings, facilitating precise manual control. With a satisfyingly audible click, the mechanical shutter adds to the tangible experience.

Beyond its retro-inspired controls, the Zf extends its intuitive design ethos to its electronic viewfinder. Housed in a prism-shaped casing that appeals to both the hand and the eye, the viewfinder seamlessly integrates with the 3.2-inch vari-angle rear LCD screen.

This integration allows users to manipulate focus points, select tracking subjects, and switch between display modes effortlessly, all while maintaining eye contact with the viewfinder. Moreover, the rear screen's full articulation, coupled with its front-facing feature, enhances navigation and operation, enabling ease of use at various angles.

