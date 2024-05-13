Retro Nikon Zf full-frame mirrorless camera falls to lowest price EVER!

Grab the Nikon Zf and the SE 40mm f/2 at the bundle's lowest-ever price!

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to retire your DSLR and upgrade to one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras, but also want a retro look, then this Nikon Zf deal could be for you!

Currently, the Nikon Zf is such a sought-after camera, and I've heard many good things about it, but this deal is even better news… You can now save a cool £220 on the Nikon Zf paired with the retro-styled special-edition Z 40mm f/2 lens from Park Cameras - or opt to get the body alone for a new low price of £1,899 from Amazon.

Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE|was £2,519|now £2,299 SAVE £220 at Park Cameras.

Nikon Zf body was £2,499|now £1,898 SAVE £500 at Amazon

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

