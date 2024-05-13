Retro Nikon Zf full-frame mirrorless camera falls to lowest price EVER!

If you've been waiting for a good excuse to retire your DSLR and upgrade to one of the best full-frame mirrorless cameras, but also want a retro look, then this Nikon Zf deal could be for you!
Currently, the Nikon Zf is such a sought-after camera, and I've heard many good things about it, but this deal is even better news… You can now save a cool £220 on the Nikon Zf paired with the retro-styled special-edition Z 40mm f/2 lens from Park Cameras - or opt to get the body alone for a new low price of £1,899 from Amazon.
Nikon Zf + 40mm f/2 SE|was £2,519|now £2,299
SAVE £220 at Park Cameras. This kit version is also at its lowest price ever - and combines the retro Zf body with the special edition 40mm f/2 lens that is designed to match the camera perfectly to creat
Nikon Zf body |was £2,499|now £1,898
SAVE £500 at Amazon If you're looking for a brilliant mirrorless camera, but want the retro look then the Nikon Zf is in my opinion the best out here that blends modern tech with retro style - now even cheaper!