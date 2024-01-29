RED launches two new 8K cameras with global shutters

For all you filmmakers out there who dream of one day owning, or even just using a RED digital cinema camera then recent news might see some of your best cinema cameras drop in price. At the same time, Red makes room for new 8K-sensor equipped RED V-Raptor [X] and V-Raptor XL [X] cameras, both offering global shutters - but you'll have to have some pretty deep pockets to pick either of them up, as the RED V-Raptor [X] starts at $29,995, with its bigger brother costs an eye-watering $44,995.

(Image credit: Red)

The V-Raptor [X] and V-Rraptor XL [X] systems also offer increased exposure times, a further optimized optical cavity, and improved audio performance over their predecessors. The [X] sensor capabilities recreate the frame-rate performance levels of the V-Raptor line even with the global shutter readout.

Able to shoot in 8K at up to 120 frames per second, or 150fps at a 2.4:1 ratio, while also being able to shoot in 6K up to 160 fps (200fps at 2.4:1), and if those speeds aren't enough fans of slow-motion can now recording 2K at a massive 600 frames per second!.

Like all of the company's cameras, these new additions harness the power of Red’s proprietary REDCODE RAW codec, which allows users to capture stunning 16-bit RAW and leverage Red’s latest IPP2 workflow and color management tools to eke out the best option image form every scene.

(Image credit: Red)

RED Digital Cinema President Jarred Land had this to say at the announcement:

"Ever since our sensor team cracked the code for a no-compromise global shutter sensor design in the original Komodo, customers have been pushing us hard to bring our global shutter technology to our large-format sensors, and today we are happy to deliver beyond our wildest expectations. We are very proud to not only be at the forefront of global shutter technology but also to be the first company delivering large format global shutter cameras to filmmakers.”

While these cameras are setting you back a massive house deposit on each, RED users who have the 'standard' models can opt-in for an upgrade program to get these new sensors in their existing and compatible bodies, but even then you are talking about laying down $12,500 - who said cinema is dead?



Pre-order Red V-Raptor [X] at B&H

Pre-order Red V-Raptor XL [X] at B&H