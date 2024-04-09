Red Bull aerobatic pilots captured in a once-in-a-lifetime photograph

By Kalum Carter
published

Photographer duo took advantage of yesterday's full eclipse and captured incredibly creative images of two Red Bull planes

Red Bull Eclipse
(Image credit: Red Bull)

America was plunged into darkness yesterday as the rare full eclipse was viewed and photographed by millions – but of course, Red Bull gives us wings!

Sulfur Springs Texas was cast into shadow yesterday at approximately 1:40 pm local time and lasted roughly 4 minutes. This was the amount of time photographers Dustin Snipes and Mason Mashon had to shoot one of the most creative photographs of their careers as they photographed two Red Bull aerobatic planes flying in formation through the eclipse. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

