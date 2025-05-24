Did the Chinese Government ruin your astrophotography?

China recently launched the Zhuque-2E rocket, deploying 6 satellites into low-Earth orbit and dumping experimental fuel into space, creating a massive luminous streak visible across at least 7 US states.

If you were one of the astrophotographers who ventured out last Saturday, May 17, you might have witnessed this unexpected light show in the sky around 01:24 EST. It may have ruined your long-awaited astrophotography shots of the beautiful night sky, as the bright streak overshadowed the stars.

Saying this, you might instead have found yourself captivated by this unexpected happening – like photographer Mike Lewinski, who captured the scene and also created a time-lapse video of the light streak from Crestone, Colorado. You can discover this footage on his Flickr account or website.

The bright streak lasted for about ten minutes and, according to Spaceweather.com, it was visible in Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Missouri, Nebraska, Washington and New Mexico.

This giant luminous streak was caused by the Zhuque-2E single-use orbital launch rocket, created by Chinese company LandSpace, which released a series of satellites into orbit and dumped a new type of fuel into space.

Crestone, Colorado USA May 16 2025 at 23:26 MDT (Image credit: Mike Lewinski

Speculation surrounds the reason for this massive light streak. Representatives from Spaceweather.com suggested it might have been a de-orbit burn or a circularization burn for the deploying satellites.

An astronomer at the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said on X, “Yes, that's it. Fuel dump from the upper stage, at about 250 km altitude”.

This isn't the first time unnatural luminous objects have appeared in the night sky. If you're an astrophotographer, you may already be aware of this; if not, here's some context: the number of satellites is on the rise.

According to the European Space Agency, in 2022 some 6,800 satellites were active. In May 2025 that number nearly doubled, with over 11,500 satellites orbiting our planet.

In 2019, SpaceX deployed 60 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Shortly after, observers witnessed a linear string of light across the sky. It's not just American astrophotographers who have seen these unnatural light appearances; just this May, a luminous vortex was spotted in the UK night sky.

I spoke with award-winning astrophotographer Josh Dury to gain further insights and discuss concerns around satellites and fuel dumps in space.

"Above the United Kingdom on March 25 2025, a somewhat alien-esque object was sighted in the night sky. If anything, the definition of what is 'alien' goes far and few between.

Josh Dury on Satellites, Space Waste & the Night Sky

"This was the presence of a Starlink satellite launch; ejecting a new type of fuel, used to power these missions to launch contributing satellites into a 'mega constellation' in low Earth orbit.

"Methalox, liquid oxygen and methane, is the fuel used to launch these satellites up into orbit, freezing as ice crystals high up in the Earth's atmosphere, which reflect sunlight and are visible at night.

"The situation now is, these missions are powered to launch tens of thousands of satellites to provide a solution to global internet. The double-edged sword is… they are now outnumbering the amount of visible stars in each hemisphere.

"An alarming statistic that not only affects professional astronomical observations, but also astrophotography and our connection with the natural world.

"The new concept is how these fuel dumps are effectively degrading our atmosphere and contributing to pollution in our upper atmosphere and thus climate change. Already very worrying especially with evidence for future government decisions to dim sunlight."

You can learn more about astrophotography and discover Josh's work on his website and in his new book: 52 Assignments: Night Photography, published by Ammonite Press.

