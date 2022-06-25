How to photograph bands in low light, by top pro Christie Goodwin

The main thing, and I always say this, is don’t fight the light. It’s all about drawing with light and that’s what the word ’photography’ actually means.

So it doesn’t matter how minimal the light is, or what colour the light is, because a lot of photographers have problems with blue lights and red lights at shows.

Don’t fight it – if it is a low-light show, then that is what that particular performer wanted, for the audience to experience a low-light show.

Something that I see very often is that artists that have their whole show in red or with red lights – that’s their thing, that’s what they have chosen, they decided to perform with red lights, they want everything to be red. So don’t then go and de-colorize it and make it something that you want.

The show is about the artist – tell the story as you’ve seen it, how the audience saw it. Don’t change colours. And even though cameras can handle low light better now, not so much back in the day, don’t try to make a show look lighter than it actually was.

One time, I shot Bob Dylan in the Royal Albert Hall in London – he was on stage with one little light and it was pitch black. I was trying to find him and my lens was constantly hunting for focus.

Finally I locked onto something so I thought I’d take the shot. But it wasn’t him, it was something next to him – I captured a shadow!

And that’s sometimes the way you have to work. In the end I got a couple of pictures, but [the darkness of the setting] was what he brought and that was the story he wanted to tell.