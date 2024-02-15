Protect your camera from theft (and guns) with this "bulletproof" AirTag body cap!

Camera equipment isn't cheap, so losing gear – or even worse, having gear stolen – can be an incredibly stressful and costly experience, but the good folk over at PolarPro have been doing their part to help.

In addition to offering some of the best lens filters and best phone cases on the market, PolarPro has designed a camera body cap with a hidden compartment. It has three inserts, including one that perfectly secures an Apple AirTag – providing added protection and confidence that you know where your camera kit is at all times.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

(Image credit: PolarPro)

The PolarPro Body Cap Defender Pro is as tough as body caps come, offering a lot more protection than the one that comes as standard with the camera. Built with "bulletproof" 6061 Aluminum, shooting in tough environments and storing during travel is no issue. And with its rugged aesthetic, it also looks the part.

Where these body caps come into their own is the hidden tab that can be inserted, providing a handy and secretive storage option. In addition to the one for AirTags, the caps come with inserts for SD cards (standard and micro) and CFexpress Type A cards. The inserts can be interchanged between caps, depending on whether you require emergency memory options or protection from losing equipment during storage or travel.

(Image credit: PolarPro)

The caps are aesthetically designed "with adventure in mind", offering colorways of forest, desert, and black for the stealthier look. The body caps have been designed to fit Canon RF and EF, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts, and although the cap is mount-specific the inserts can be interchanged between different mount options.

PolarPro also offers this new hidden compartment for lens caps, with its Lens Cover Defender Pro range – ensuring that not only is your camera body safe, but your lenses are too. There are a few more sizing options in this regard, to fit the varying sizes of different lens types.

Camera equipment is expensive and the ability to keep track of it with an Apple AirTag when it is not in use or out of sight instills a lot of confidence, so you know exactly where your gear is. Sometimes having the tag in your bag isn't enough, but having it hidden on the camera body or lens itself would provide a more accurate location.

The PolarPro Body Cap Defender Pro is available to buy now for $49.99 – a cheap price to pay for camera security!

