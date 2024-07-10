Profoto launches three new modifiers to add further versatility to its photo lighting lineup

Profoto produces some of the best photography lighting kits on the market, providing industry professionals with versatility in light quality and control. To further improve its lineup three new lighting modifiers have been released, ideal for balancing high and soft contrast.

The Profoto Hard Reflectors White offers the user an exciting new take on high-contrast light scenarios, by utilizing a white interior to create the ideal mix between hard and soft, providing a 'more forgiving soft touch' that still provides a pop.

Typically lighting reflectors like these have a silver and more reflective interior, which aids in producing harder lighting, even if feathered. The idea behind swapping this for white is that the light will be more evenly spread, almost as though a cross between a beauty dish and a reflector.

(Image credit: Profoto)

The three new Profoto reflectors have been designed to cater to various shooting scenarios, and each offers something a little different to the user. The Profoto TeleZoom Reflector White is the largest of the three, offering a deep shape that creates a directed yet soft light ideal for scenes requiring depth or even illumination across distances.

The Profoto Magnum Reflector White is the middle-sized reflector and when coupled with its zoom functionality, creates a targeted yet even light spread.

Lastly, the Profoto Zoom Reflector White is the smallest and lightest of the three. The more compact shape enables a punchier light output but still provides a softer light than its silver counterpart.

Versatility is key when it comes to lighting and even the slightest adjustment can change the entire dynamic of the image. These new Hard Reflectors offer a more balanced and even throw of light which can be utilized by direct lighting and by feathering the light, making it ideal for studio-based photographers especially those shooting beauty and portraiture.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Introducing Profoto Hard Reflectors White - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video showcasing the new white Profoto Reflectors

The reflectors are compatible with all Profoto lights and available now at the following prices: TeleZoom Reflector White - $854 / £641.67, Magnum Reflector White - $401 / £300, and the Zoom Reflector White - $273 / £204.17 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Profoto is very much at the top end of the market when it comes to lighting and lighting modifiers and the price certainly reflects this. Unfortunately, having not yet gotten my hands on these reflectors it is difficult to pass judgment on the value, however, Profoto rarely disappoints in build and light quality.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best lighting kits, the best LED lights, and the best lighting strobe.