Profoto launches three new modifiers to add further versatility to its photo lighting lineup

By
published

Soften up your direct lighting with the new Profoto white reflectors

Man attaching Profoto Hard Reflector White modifier to a Profoto monolight
(Image credit: Profoto)

Profoto produces some of the best photography lighting kits on the market, providing industry professionals with versatility in light quality and control. To further improve its lineup three new lighting modifiers have been released, ideal for balancing high and soft contrast. 

The Profoto Hard Reflectors White offers the user an exciting new take on high-contrast light scenarios, by utilizing a white interior to create the ideal mix between hard and soft, providing a 'more forgiving soft touch' that still provides a pop. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

