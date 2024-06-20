Profoto adds fresnel modifier to bring a Hollywood-style spotlight to your photo studio

By
published

The Profoto Fresnel Small will fit on any of the studio specialist's flashheads

Profoto Fresnel Small
(Image credit: Profoto)

Studio lighting specialists Profoto is adding a new fresnel lighting attachment to its range of light shaping accessories. The Profoto Fresnel Small is a relatively large device that sits in front of a monolight or studio head to create a controllable, spotlight-like beam of light - which is often used by photographers to add Hollywood-like drama to their shots.

Despite its name, the Fresnel Small comes with what Profoto describes as a medium-sized 7-inch (200mm) diameter lens that " projects a clean, crisp light beam, perfect for precise lighting and movie-like effects". A built-in iris control allows you to control the angle and spread of the beam.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

