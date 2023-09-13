Procreate Dreams isn't just for animators - it's a powerful video editing tool as well

Apple is gearing up for one of its most exciting app launches to date with Procreate Dreams. Due to arrive exclusively in the Apple Store on November 22, Procreate Dreams has been coined the software that will change animation forever. Building on the popular design and illustration app, Procreate, Procreate Dreams is designed to enable beginners to professionals to enter the world of animation and video editing with an intuitive, affordable and user-friendly app.

Procreate Dreams will be available for iPad and is designed so that anyone can animate, regardless of whether you have experience in the field. For video editors and content creators, this is poised to be a massive game-changer when it comes to creative video editing as it’ll be possible to add animations to preexisting video files without having to pay for an external animator.

• Check out the best cameras for filmmaking perfect for professionals needing to shoot high-quality content

(Image credit: Procreate, animation by 21-19)

For independent video editors, Procreate will open a whole new world of editing possibilities. As well as being a powerful animation tool, you will also be able to import video files up to 8K 120fps to work with. Touch controls enable users to easily highlight a sequence or frame, drag and drop into the timeline and set up complex keyframes. By making the interface so intuitive, it is hoped users will fall in love with their craft all over again and get lost in the magic of creating.

Unlike some of the best video editing software, there is no buffering so you can edit in real time and see your changes straight away. Using ‘performance controls’ Procreate Dreams lets you affect live video using finger gestures to focus and refocus while working. Another big advantage to Procreate Dreams is you can directly paint over video frames to add cool illustrated animations which are perfect for music videos, social content or impactful video stings. Even if you’re not an advanced illustrator, we have a hunch that people will eventually start to sell effects and design packages you can import and place over videos to give them an extra flair.

(Image credit: Procreate, animation by 21-19)

For multi-faceted creatives who already use Procreate, the two apps are designed to work seamlessly together, If you have previous illustrations you want to animate, you can import directly into Dreams and then bring your still image to life with motion effects and sounds. While audio editing is possible in-app, you can’t create audio however, you can use Garage Band if you need to and then import the audio file.

While Procreate Dreams may at first seem to be geared more towards pure animation, its ability to handle high-res video files makes it a seriously powerful video editing tool for editors looking to get more creative. Whether you shoot with one of the best 8K or 6K cameras or perhaps even one of the best mirrorless cameras, you can transform your footage in a few easy taps with Procreate Dreams.

Also check out our guide the different iPad generations