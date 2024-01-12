Print different-sized stickers for your locker with the HP Sprocket Panorama

By Dan M Lee
published

The Bluetooth HP Sprocket printers are ideal for printing straight from your phone, and the Panorama brings flexibility

HP Sprocket printers including Panorama
(Image credit: Future)

HP Sprocket Panorama is a new photo printer that can print fun photo booth strips, custom labels, and custom photo projects. As the newest addition to HP Sprocket’s existing photo printer lineup, the Panorama provides you with a new way to customize your favorite photos, ensuring there is a printer to meet every need.

The HP Sprocket Panorama’s Bluetooth capabilities enable users to snap new photos on any smartphone (iOS or Android) before using the free HP Sprocket Panorama app to edit and print. 

With the Panorama, users can instantly roll out beautiful and fun sticky-backed pictures of various sizes ranging from 0.5” to 9”, custom 2" x 9" photo booth strips, or vibrant labels as small as 0.5" x 2". The Panorama is perfect for decorating walls and lockers, creating text and/or photo labels for home organization, bringing the photo booth experience home and so much more. Although this is aimed at a younger demographic, I think even I would buy one for the fun element of it.

HP Sprocket printers including Panorama

(Image credit: Future)

Within the app, you can simply choose from ready-made templates or create your own. The app also allows you to get creative and enhance photos or labels with stylish frames, stickers, filters, text, and more. Customized photos can then be shared on social media directly, without ever leaving the app.

The Panorama will even alert you when it is safe to use the paper cutter button to easily separate your photo booth strips or labels.

The HP Sprocket Panorama is available now on Amazon and sprocketprinters.com. The MSRP is $149.99. In addition to the HP Sprocket Panorama, the HP Sprocket lineup includes four other instant photo printers:

