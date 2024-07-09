Prime Day's a week away, but this camera deal can't wait. £840 off Nikon D780 + 24-120mm

If you still love using the best DSLRs, but want something a little smaller than the pro-sized flagship modles, that still packs a punch, the Nikon D780 is the perfect balance of price to performance, in a slightly smaller and lighter package.
This is a great all-around camera with its 24MP stills, 4K video, and up to 12 fps continuous shooting is now at an even better price saving you a MASSIVE £840 at Amazon . This birings this kit, which includes the Nikon AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR zoom, to just £1,929!
Nikon D780 + 24-120mm|was £2,769|now £1,929
