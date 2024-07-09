Prime Day's a week away, but this camera deal can't wait. £840 off Nikon D780 + 24-120mm

By
published

Save a MASSIVE £840 off the Nikon D780 & 24-120mm bundle before Amazon Prime

Nikon D780 deal
If you still love using the best DSLRs, but want something a little smaller than the pro-sized flagship modles, that still packs a punch, the Nikon D780 is the perfect balance of price to performance, in a slightly smaller and lighter package.

This is a great all-around camera with its 24MP stills, 4K video, and up to 12 fps continuous shooting is now at an even better price saving you a MASSIVE £840 at Amazon . This birings this kit, which includes the Nikon AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR zoom, to just £1,929!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

