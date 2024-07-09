Prime Day's a week away, but this camera deal can't wait. £840 off Nikon D780 + 24-120mm

If you still love using the best DSLRs, but want something a little smaller than the pro-sized flagship modles, that still packs a punch, the Nikon D780 is the perfect balance of price to performance, in a slightly smaller and lighter package.

This is a great all-around camera with its 24MP stills, 4K video, and up to 12 fps continuous shooting is now at an even better price saving you a MASSIVE £840 at Amazon . This birings this kit, which includes the Nikon AF-S 24-120mm f/4G ED VR zoom, to just £1,929!

Combining a contemporary imaging approach with traditional form and function, the Nikon D780 is a versatile DSLR excelling in both photography and video applications.

Equipped with a 24.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor, the D780 delivers high-resolution stills and video recording. The sensor's BSI design enhances clarity and reduces noise, making it suitable for various lighting conditions. It offers a wide sensitivity range from ISO 100-51200, that's expandable to ISO 50-204800, and supports a fast 7 fps shooting rate with the viewfinder or 12 fps in live view.

Additionally, this sensor allows for UHD 4K video recording up to 30 fps, using either full-frame or cropped areas, and Full HD slow-motion recording up to 120 fps - making this a great camera for those looking at getting involved with content creation.

