Prime Day might be over but these 7 UK deals are still going!

While the official Amazon Prime Day sale has come to an end in the UK, that doesn't mean the deals had to stop too, and luckily as Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, I have found some deals still live that if you missed during the Prime Day event you can still pick up today!

How long these deals will be live is an unknown, but some offer a tremendous discount that simply can't be ignored, so I have come up with the best 7 deals I can see still live on Amazon for you to buy and enjoy - just don't leave it too long to pull the trigger else you might be disappointed!

Nikon Z50 + Z DX 16-50mm | was £1,039 | now £798

Save £241 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, this Nikon Z50 kit is perfect. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,769

Save £730 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was £2,099 | now £1,545

Save £554 at Amazon with £300 off voucher The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a £500+ price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. Apply the £300 voucher on the product page to get this price

Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm | was £1,089 | now £909

Save £180 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf, also in the prime sale) features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video. This bundle comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom. It’s a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!

Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm | was £1,045 | now £1,001.51

Save £43.49 at Amazon The first-ever Canon full-frame mirrorless camera packs a 26.2MP sensor and crisp 4K video, and comes with the brilliant and versatile RF 24-105mm lens that will cover virtually every shooting scenario!



Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,499

Save £200 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K 60p video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £450.51

Save £219.48 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

As you can see these deals cover a wide range across the camera market from beginners just starting their journey into photography to full-fledged pros looking to snag a deal on a backup pro-grade body.

Heck, we even have the Nikon Zf in here to give you those retro-style hipster vibes, but with the leading modern mirrorless tech that we have all come to expect from industry-leading cameras.

These deals could be the "new normal" for pricing seeing they are still live after Amazon Prime has ended, but even if that was the case these discounts offer a vast improvement over the original RRP that they simply can't be ignored!