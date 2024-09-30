Polaroid now offers film subscriptions, so you’re never caught short

Polaroid photographers can now enjoy a range of film subscriptions and save 10% in the process

Polaroid Color i-Type Film box and film cell on a purple background
If you’re a regular retro snapper then an instant film subscription might sound groovy (Image credit: Polaroid)

If you're thinking of picking up one of the best instant cameras, then Polaroid's film subscription service might just help sway your decision. The instant film giant's new automatic delivery service allows retro snappers to order their choice of Polaroid film packs in recurring four-, eight- or 12-week intervals. 

Depending on the film selected, Polaroid customers can choose between two-, three- or five-pack bundles. And to sweeten the deal, Polaroid is offering 10% off the film bundle in question, and while a delivery fee is charged for the first order, subsequent shipments boast free delivery.

