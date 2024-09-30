Polaroid now offers film subscriptions, so you’re never caught short

If you’re a regular retro snapper then an instant film subscription might sound groovy

If you're thinking of picking up one of the best instant cameras, then Polaroid's film subscription service might just help sway your decision. The instant film giant's new automatic delivery service allows retro snappers to order their choice of Polaroid film packs in recurring four-, eight- or 12-week intervals.

Depending on the film selected, Polaroid customers can choose between two-, three- or five-pack bundles. And to sweeten the deal, Polaroid is offering 10% off the film bundle in question, and while a delivery fee is charged for the first order, subsequent shipments boast free delivery.

If the idiom you can end up with too much of a good thing, rings true and you find yourself taking on more film than you can handle, you have the option to skip a delivery or cancel a subscription at any time.

Both Polaroid i-Type and Go films are available via subscription. The former is compatible with a range of Polaroid instant cameras: the Polaroid I-2, Polaroid Now, Polaroid Now+, Polaroid Lab, Polaroid OneStep 2, and Polaroid OneStep+. While Go film is only compatible with the Polaroid Go.

Polaroid film available via subscription

• Color i-Type Film Triple Pack

• Color i-Type Film Five Pack

• B&W i-Type Film Triple Pack

• B&W i-Type Film Five Pack

• Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack x2

• Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack x5

• Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack - Black Frame Edition x2

• Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack - Black Frame Edition x5

The subscription service is available worldwide – for full details and pricing in your country see the Polaroid Film Subscriptions web page.

