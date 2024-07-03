Pixii Max brings full-frame to the stylish Leica rangefinder alternative

64-bit full-frame French rangefinder goes on sale this week
(Image credit: Pixii)
Breaking news - French camera manufacturer has just launched its first full-frame rangefinder. The Pixii Max offers a 24.5 megapixel FF sensor - and providing an alternative to the existing APS-C sensor Pixii+ camera.
The camera will be available in silver or black, with a further option of either a 32GB built-in memory or a larger 128GB image store.
Like its older brother, the Pixii Max offers a Pixii's camera that can capture true B&W digital negatives with a Bayer sensor.
The camera body will go on sale later this week on July 5 for 3999 Euros ($4,300 / £3,385) for the 32GB options, and 4249 Euros ($4,585 / £3,600) for the 128GB versions.
We will update this article with more information as we get it…
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.