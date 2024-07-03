Pixii Max brings full-frame to the stylish Leica rangefinder alternative

Breaking news - French camera manufacturer has just launched its first full-frame rangefinder. The Pixii Max offers a 24.5 megapixel FF sensor - and providing an alternative to the existing APS-C sensor Pixii+ camera.

The camera will be available in silver or black, with a further option of either a 32GB built-in memory or a larger 128GB image store.

Like its older brother, the Pixii Max offers a Pixii's camera that can capture true B&W digital negatives with a Bayer sensor.

Pixii Max is available in silver or black and boasts a full-frame sensor (Image credit: Pixii)

The camera body will go on sale later this week on July 5 for 3999 Euros ($4,300 / £3,385) for the 32GB options, and 4249 Euros ($4,585 / £3,600) for the 128GB versions.

We will update this article with more information as we get it…

