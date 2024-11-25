Pioneering use of camera traps in Indonesia sheds first light on critically endangered Sumatran tigers

By
published

The tigers are the rarest subspecies of tiger in the world, with only 400 suspected individuals left in the wild

A Sumatran tiger caught on a trail camera in Indonesia
One of eight male Sumatran tigers detected in the Ulu Masen Ecosystem in Indonesia’s Aceh province (Image credit:  Joe Figel / Leuser International Foundation)

Conservation of threatened species is dependent on consistent population monitoring, and camera traps, or trail cameras, are a great way for researchers to do this.

Scientists have utilized camera traps to present the first study of the critically endangered Sumatran tigers and their prey in the Ulu Masen Ecosystem, Aceh, Indonesia, lending fresh urgency to calls from conservationists for greater protection efforts in the critically endangered subspecies’ northernmost stronghold forests.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles