PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine new Nov issue no.197 out now – subscribe & get a free camera backpack!

The new November issue no.197 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our early bird Christmas offer – big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro Tahoe camera backpack worth £84!* (opens in new tab)

We're the No.1 Canon magazine and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user from DSLRs to the latest mirrorless, and in every issue we feature the best Canon pros and experts to help you become a better Canon photographer and to pick the best-on-test Canon kit!

Each of the four seasons we witness every year bring different photographic opportunities, but perhaps Fall/Autumn is the best, when we’re blessed with the incredible changing colours of nature. In this issue’s big Canon camera techniques guide, we have 10 top tips to help you capture it all this Fall/Autumn. From vibrant close-ups of leaves and striking landscapes to beautiful wildlife and creative portraits, there’s something for everyone to help lift your skill level.

We travelled to the wild Isle of Skye in Scotland with our PhotoPlus Apprentice to meet Canon pro photographer Martin McAdam, as he taught her how to capture epic landscape shots. You don't want to miss these Hot Shots they captured inside this issue.

New Canon camera skills!

Also inside this issue, in our Canon Skills section, we have inspiring new photo projects with FREE videos to follow, including different portrait styles with lighting and white balance advice, plus image-editing tutorial techniques.

Dutch photographer Chris Fraikin talks to us about his artistic industrial architectural photos.

You share your wonderful Photo Stories with some great images and back stories behind the shots.

Canon School is where to get your in-depth fix of essential Canon camera advice, and where we answer your tricky technical questions in EOS SOS.

We also test eight of the best photo backpacks to store and carry your precious camera gear.

Plus get your free Teach Yourself Macro Photography ebook, details on how to download inside.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already, CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and for a great subs offer – big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro Tahoe 150 camera backpack worth £84!* (opens in new tab) This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month. (*Not available overseas or as a digital-only subscription.)

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (opens in new tab) (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (opens in new tab) (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (opens in new tab) (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (opens in new tab) (digital magazine subscription service)