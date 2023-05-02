PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine May issue out now! Subscribe & get 3 issues for £5!

The new PhotoPlus May issue 204 on sale! Master your exposures, Canon EOS R50 full test, Great grouse shooting tips! Plus new photo projects + free videos + free eBook! Subscribe today (UK only) and get your first three issues for just £5! Get the offer! (opens in new tab)

Your Canon EOS camera offers lots of auto, semi-auto and manual shooting modes, but which is best when you want to capture better exposures? This issue, award-winning Canon pro landscape, nature and travel photographer Damian Waters helps you set up your camera depending on your chosen subjects or scenes.

Learn how to control the three key ingredients that make up your exposures – aperture, shutter speed and ISO – and learn how adjusting one setting affects the others and your results.

New Canon camera skills!

Find out how to take great grouse photos in the wild, as this month’s lucky PhotoPlus Apprentice spends a day with wildlife photographer Paul Fowlie on the Yorkshire dales.

Canon’s new EOS R50 is possibly the budget mirrorless APS-C camera you’ve been waiting for! It’s small, affordable, and full of the newest Canon camera features to make your life easier. Full test inside.

We have some new photo projects in Canon Skills, from sunburst effects in your landscapes shots and mastering B&W imagery, to taking creative castle photos, plus new image-editing tutorials – with free videos!

We interview travel and lifestyle photographer Ellis Reed and find out how he takes scenic shots with that cinematic look.

We also test eight great macro lenses for taking proper close-up shots of small insects and flowers.

Plus download your free Teach Yourself Urban Photography ebook worth £17.99, see inside.

