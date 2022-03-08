Photographs of women, shot by women, mark International Women's Day

On 08 March the world celebrates International Women's Day – and what better way to mark the occasion than with this wonderful image gallery, courtesy of Picfair, of women captured by women.

A gender imbalance still remains in areas of the visual arts, and it's important that we recognize talent and projects produced by everybody, regardless of gender.

That being said, today is dedicated to appreciating the work of female-identifying photographers (not forgetting non-binary artists, too, of course!) and London-based global photography platform Picfair is here to help us do just that.

Picfair’s quality curation algorithms and in-house photography experts have put together a selection of images celebrating incredible female subjects around the world, captured by female photographers. The full photo gallery includes a varied selection of images that showcases stunning portraits, intriguing street photography, dance performers and shark sightings.

Tequila for breakfast by Bronte (Image credit: Bronte Huskinson / Picfair)

Ballet dancer by Anna (Image credit: Anna / Picfair)

Recognizing the work of exclusively female-identifying photographers is immensely important for numerous reasons, namely to showcase the extraordinary talent of female and non-binary photographers as a lesser-represented community.

However, it also provides an example of role models for the younger generation of female photographers to prove that anyone of any gender can become successful in this industry.

Jeux d'enfants by Viviane (Image credit: Viviane Rakotoarivony / Picfair)

A charitable organization promoting and celebrating the diversity of women in photography, known as Hundred Heroines, felt it so important to recognize contributions from female photographers across the globe that it made a list of the top women and non-binary photographers that should be on your radar.

Party times by Maie (Image credit: Maie Vaks / Picfair)

Gambian Lady With Her Child Waiting To Buy Fish by Maie (Image credit: Maie Vaks / Picfair)

Even in 2022, the need for International Women's Day is still crucial. The campaign theme for this year is #BreakTheBias and draws attention to how, whether deliberate or unconsciously, bias and gender disparity make it difficult for women to receive equal opportunities, particularly in the arts and creative industries.

Knowing that bias exists is not enough; action is needed to level the playing field and create equal opportunities (and pay) for talented creatives, regardless of factors such as background, gender identity, race or sexual orientation. Representation matters and is unbelievably important when recognizing and displaying the work of talented creatives and photographers deserving of the spotlight.

Help a shark! by Jessica (Image credit: Jessica Sjödin / Picfair)

Cuban Ladies by Sarah (Image credit: Sarah Hardy / Picfair)

A big thanks to Picfair and its users for supplying us with these images, as well as taking the time to reflect and celebrate International Women's Day with us here at DCW! Be sure to check out the full gallery of images for IWD 2022 on Picfair.

